WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,590,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 99.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,117,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 555,653 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

