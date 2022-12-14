Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand Sells 8,550 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 8,550 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $292,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $280.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

