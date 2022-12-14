USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Eric D. Long Sells 23,039 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -874.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

