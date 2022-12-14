M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,405 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $381.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

