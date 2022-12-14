Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

