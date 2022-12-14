M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,454 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 163,277 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

