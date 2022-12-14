CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197,140 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125,975 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 173.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.