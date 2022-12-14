Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,845 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 4.79% of The Pennant Group worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Pennant Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other The Pennant Group news, Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $24.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.25.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

