M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 56.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,323,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.6 %

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Shares of COLM stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.