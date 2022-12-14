Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $18.64 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Illumina by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

ILMN opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

