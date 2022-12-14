Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 236,022 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,022 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.55. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

