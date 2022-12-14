591,651 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 591,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,666,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

