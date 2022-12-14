M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 81,596 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,596 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VSH. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

