M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,036 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Brunswick worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

