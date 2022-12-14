Sara Bay Financial Acquires 305 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

