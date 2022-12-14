Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Proto Labs worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $61.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

