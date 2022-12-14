Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

