M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Shares of CMA opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

