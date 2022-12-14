M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 946 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in TELUS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.



TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.



A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TELUS Company Profile



TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

