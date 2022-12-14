Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 12,727 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.

GSHD opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,075.08 and a beta of 1.17. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $141.36.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

