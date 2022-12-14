Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $747.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

