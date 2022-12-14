PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

