Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 73,622 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,581,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,622 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 161.9% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,525 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after buying an additional 3,648,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Porch Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 1,196,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,065,665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 863.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 795,300 shares in the last quarter.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 58,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $96,499.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,803,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,561. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,594.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 58,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,499.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,803,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 781,476 shares of company stock worth $1,119,571. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.75. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

