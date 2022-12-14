Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $943,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $181.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.