Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 436 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $402.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.90 and a 200 day moving average of $393.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

