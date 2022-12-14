Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New $850,000 Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 150,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

