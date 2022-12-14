Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

DMO opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.