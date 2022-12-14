Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 750.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 519,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 533.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 299,397 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.8 %

ASB stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ASB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

