Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

