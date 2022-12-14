Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.
NYSE MAV opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.83.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
