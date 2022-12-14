Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

