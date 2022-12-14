Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 142,619 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91,350 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

