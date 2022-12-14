Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 493,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $2,102,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

