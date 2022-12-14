Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 53,674 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

