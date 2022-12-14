4,286 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.