Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys Shares of 60,363 DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.54% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 58,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSM opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

