Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 207,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 83,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.49. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.00 million.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.