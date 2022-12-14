Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 105,492 Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 276,113 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 439,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

