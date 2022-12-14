Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $749,000 in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.20% of DWS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

