Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

