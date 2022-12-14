Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $530,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 68.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 571,996 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DSU opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

