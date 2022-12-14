WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 855,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,196 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 169,242 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.