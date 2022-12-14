Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 4.4%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 49,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,175,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

