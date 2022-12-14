Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 4.4%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 16,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,101,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

