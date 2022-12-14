WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 825,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,254,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.