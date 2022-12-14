Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 4.6%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 237,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,337,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 18.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 97.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 255.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 104.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

