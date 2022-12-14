Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.12

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 1912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
