Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.12

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 1912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

About Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.