WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.2 %

RCL stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

