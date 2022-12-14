Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,066,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $247,685.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,383,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,163,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
