Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,066,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $247,685.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,383,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,163,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perimeter Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.