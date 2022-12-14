Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Down 5.1%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.81. 5,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 184,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 1,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

